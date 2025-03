Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office welcomed a court's decision on Friday to revoke pretrial detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol over allegations of leading an insurrection through the December 3 martial law.In a notice to the press, the top office said the "illegal investigation carried out just for show" by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), which has no authority to probe insurrection charges, has belatedly been set right.The office said that along with the South Korean people, it anticipates Yoon's prompt return to official duties.The president, meanwhile, is unlikely to give a direct response to Friday's revocation.Once related procedures are complete, Yoon is expected to head to his official residence in Seoul's Hannam area.