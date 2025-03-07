Erroneous Location Coordinate Entry Likely Caused Accidental Bomb Drop in Pocheon

Photo : YONHAP News

A pilot's error in entering the location coordinate is assumed to have caused Thursday's accidental drop of eight MK-82 bombs by KF-16 fighter jets during live-fire drills over a village in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.According to the Air Force on Friday, the pilot operating one of the two fighter jets is believed to have mistakenly entered one of the latitude coordinates in the World Geodetic System 1984(WGS 84) coordinate system.The KF-16 jet requires the pilot to input 15 numbers, seven for the latitude and eight for the longitude, and one error could result in a margin of error of several kilometers.At around 10:04 a.m. Thursday, the two jets inaccurately dropped eight air-to-ground bombs into a civilian residential area and a military unit near a training base in Pocheon, some eight kilometers away from the targeted location.Fifteen civilians and 14 soldiers were injured, including two who suffered serious injuries.The Air Force is set to announce the interim probe findings on Monday.