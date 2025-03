Photo : KBS News

A major traffic congestion is expected around central Seoul on Saturday during massive rallies and marches set to be held in support of and opposition to President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday, supporters of Yoon's impeachment are scheduled to stage a rally near Gwanghwamun, before marching through the Jongno area.Those that oppose the impeachment are also set to rally near Gwanghwamun, before marching toward the Constitutional Court.Another opposition rally will be held in Seoul's Yeouido area.The police agency intends to operate direction changeable roads for traffic control and to dispatch some 220 traffic officers in a bid to mitigate public inconvenience.The police have also urged the public to use public transportation during the rallies and for drivers to check traffic information in advance.