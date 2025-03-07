Acting Pres. Choi Calls for Thorough Probe into Accidential Civilian Area Bombing

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok urged the military to thoroughly investigate Thursday's accidental civilian area bombing by fighter jets during a live-fire training in the Gyeonggi city of Pocheon and hold to account those found responsible.According to Seoul's finance ministry on Friday, the acting president also called for preventive measures to alleviate public anxiety after the defense ministry's probe headquarters gave a briefing on the accident and relevant followup measures.As the acting commander-in-chief, Choi offered his consolation and issued an apology toward the victims.The acting president ordered officials to actively support the victims as they are receiving medical care, swiftly offer compensation, and to restore damaged facilities.Choi also called for special measures, such as a close analysis of steps taken prior to Thursday's training, that would fundamentally prevent a recurrence.