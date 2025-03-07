Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Acting Pres. Choi Calls for Thorough Probe into Accidential Civilian Area Bombing

Written: 2025-03-07 18:01:39Updated: 2025-03-07 18:02:08

Acting Pres. Choi Calls for Thorough Probe into Accidential Civilian Area Bombing

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok urged the military to thoroughly investigate Thursday's accidental civilian area bombing by fighter jets during a live-fire training in the Gyeonggi city of Pocheon and hold to account those found responsible.

According to Seoul's finance ministry on Friday, the acting president also called for preventive measures to alleviate public anxiety after the defense ministry's probe headquarters gave a briefing on the accident and relevant followup measures.

As the acting commander-in-chief, Choi offered his consolation and issued an apology toward the victims.

The acting president ordered officials to actively support the victims as they are receiving medical care, swiftly offer compensation, and to restore damaged facilities.

Choi also called for special measures, such as a close analysis of steps taken prior to Thursday's training, that would fundamentally prevent a recurrence.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >