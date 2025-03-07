KDCA: 13 of 18 Measles Patients in S. Korea Visited Vietnam amid Global Epidemic

Photo : KBS News

Amid a global measles epidemic, 13 out of 18 patients suffering from the outbreak in South Korea had visited Vietnam.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), there were 16 people infected with the measles virus on Thursday alone, compared to 49 for all of last year.Thirteen out of the cumulative total of 18 since last December, or 72 percent, had been to Vietnam.Twelve of the 13 people either did not have a record of their past vaccination or was not inoculated.Measles is a highly contagious virus that causes respiratory infection and is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or airborne particles spread when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes.Those who contract the virus report fever, skin rash, dry cough, runny nose, sore throat, inflamed eyes and tiny white spots with bluish-white centers found inside the mouth on the inner lining of the cheek.The KDCA urged parents and guardians to have their children vaccinated against the virus in two rounds, the first between 12 and 15 months of age, and the second between four and six years, as well as those planning a trip to a country reporting an epidemic.