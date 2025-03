Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered the city of Pocheon in Gyeonggi Province to be declared a special disaster area, following significant damage from a recent Air Force bombing accident.On Saturday, Choi emphasized the need for swift action to support recovery and aid for residents.This comes after two fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area in Pocheon during training on Thursday, injuring 29 people.Choi also pressed the defense ministry on Friday, demanding a thorough review of the training procedures to prevent similar accidents.