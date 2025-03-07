PPP: Pres. Yoon's Release Should be Welcomed, No Justification for Prosecution to Appeal

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) said President Yoon Suk Yeol's release from detention should be greatly welcomed by the ways of nature.At a press briefing early Saturday, PPP floor spokesperson Park Soo-min said the court's decision to revoke Yoon's detention marks the moment "all of the defects and contamination in the constitutional procedures were corrected."The spokesperson said the prosecution has no justification to appeal the court's decision, and that an immediate appeal, which in principle could suspend the revocation, would be senseless and unconstitutional.Park said the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) should take responsibility for conducting an investigation into Yoon's alleged leading of an insurrection through martial law despite not having the authority.He also accused the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) of making up the insurrection allegation, urging the opposition to stop inciting social confusion.The prosecution is reportedly mulling over whether to order Yoon's release in acceptance of the court's decision or to file an immediate appeal.