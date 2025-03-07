Opposition Urges Prosecution to Immediately Appeal Court's Decision to Revoke Yoon's Detention

Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition lawmakers on the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee urged the prosecution to immediately appeal the court's decision to revoke President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention.At a press conference late Friday, lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and the minor Rebuilding Korea Party said the state agency would commit a crime against history by releasing an alleged leader of insurrection for unacceptable reasons.The opposition bloc said the prosecution seemingly tormenting over the matter could spark a second terror attack at the Seoul Western District Court that issued Yoon's detention warrant.The parties also criticized Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung for allegedly delaying Yoon's indictment after taking over the case from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).The opposition claimed that the delay has led to the court disallowing the prosecution's extension of Yoon's detention on January 24.