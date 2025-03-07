Trump Mentions S. Korea, Taiwan while Claiming US Lost Chip Business to Foreign Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned South Korea and Taiwan while claiming that the United States has lost its semiconductor business to foreign countries.Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump reiterated his criticism of the CHIPS and Science Act, which was enacted under the previous Biden administration to boost domestic chip manufacturing through incentives.Trump said he blames his predecessors for failing to protect the industry, claiming the U.S. chip business was now "a little in South Korea," but "almost exclusively in Taiwan," adding that Taiwan had stolen it from the U.S.He also called the Act a "tremendous waste of money."Trump, who earlier this week announced to repeal the CHIPS Act, said although he did not give "ten cents" to foreign firms, they came because of his tariff policy.In December, the Biden administration finalized direct funding of up to four-point-745 billion dollars to Samsung Electronics to support chip production in Texas.It also said it would provide up to 458 million dollars in direct funding to SK hynix for its investment in Indiana.