Photo : YONHAP News

The number of civilian homes damaged in Thursday's accidental bombing by fighter jets in the city of Pocheon has increased from 58 to 96.According to the Pocheon city government on Saturday, 20 households have evacuated the area and are now staying in nearby lodging facilities or with relatives.Seven other households have since returned to their homes following a temporary restoration.The number of injured civilians rose from 15 to 17, of whom two are reported to be in serious condition.The Gyeonggi provincial and city governments dispatched some 50 officials to the area on Saturday morning to resume damage and safety inspections.On Thursday, two fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area in Pocheon during a live-fire drill, injuring 29 people.