N. Korea Reports on Accidental Civilian Village Bombing in S. Korea

North Korea's state media reported on the recent accidental bombing by South Korean fighter jets in the city of Pocheon on Thursday.The state-run Korean Central Television said on Saturday that fighter jets operated by the "puppet government that has been in a frenzy over exercise of war of aggression against the North" dropped bombs in civilian villages, sparking chaos in the South.It also said two fighter jets dropped eight bombs some eight kilometers away from the targeted location during a live-fire drill involving the South Korean Air Force, Army, and U.S. Forces Korea(USFK).The report said dozens of people, including civilians and military personnel, suffered serious and minor injuries, while homes and buildings collapsed, with the scene reminiscent of a battleground.It added that despite the accident, South Korean and U.S. militaries continued their training, and that the South Korean Air Force came under fire for acknowledging the accident some 100 minutes later.