Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned that the regime's maritime defense capabilities will be fully displayed in "any necessary waters without limitation."According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, Kim made the remark while inspecting major shipyards tasked with building warships, without specifying the location and time.The report said Kim reviewed construction of "a nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine" in line with a defense decision made during at a key party congress in 2021.Kim pledged "not to sit idly" by the enemies' naval and underwater military activities that seriously threaten the North's sovereignty and interests.He vowed to defend the regime's maritime sovereignty and establish security guarantees surrounding the Korean Peninsula and in the region through major innovation and change within the naval power.