Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has been released after spending 52 days in detention.The prosecution's Special Investigation Headquarters announced at 5:19 p.m. Saturday that it had sent the release order to the Seoul Detention Center.This follows the court's decision Friday to revoke his detention on charges of leading an insurrection through martial law.President Yoon was arrested on January 15 and indicted while in custody.Moving forward, he will stand trial without detention.The prosecution stated that while it respects the court’s decision, it disagrees with the ruling on detention period calculations.The Special Investigation Headquarters criticized the decision, calling it legally flawed and vowing to challenge it in court.After a lengthy deliberation, the prosecution ultimately decided not to file an appeal and to proceed with President Yoon’s release.