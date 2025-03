Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol thanked the court for its courage in correcting "illegalities" by deciding to revoke his detention.Yoon, who was released after 52 days in custody, expressed gratitude in an oral statement during procedures for his release.The president thanked the public for their show of support despite the cold weather, as well as ruling People Power Party(PPP) leadership.Yoon also prayed for one of his supporters who ended their life in protest of him being in custody.The president said he prays for the release of officials in detention for their alleged roles in martial law, stressing it was part of his constitutional authority.Yoon expressed concern over others on a hunger strike in protest, urging them to stop as they have made their point across.