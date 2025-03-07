Democratic Party Slams Prosecution's Release of President Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has strongly opposed the release of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday, accusing the prosecution of acting as "minions of an insurrection leader."Following the court's cancellation of President Yoon's detention, senior DP spokesperson Cho Seung-rae stated that the release was a "capitulation" showing allegiance to Yoon, undermining citizen's interests.Cho criticized Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung and the prosecution for siding with Yoon, warning of public backlash.Cho also ridiculed President Yoon's fist-pumping gesture to supporters, labeling it a disgraceful denial of his indictment as the insurrection leader.He expressed concerns about escalating unrest, stating that the prosecution's actions have compromised both legal order and national safety.Cho emphasized that Yoon's release does not affect the grounds for his removal from office, urging the Constitutional Court to quickly decide on his dismissal to restore public confidence and prevent further chaos.