PPP: Prosecution's Decision to Release Pres. Yoon 'Logical Conclusion'

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) said the prosecution's decision to release President Yoon Suk Yeol after a court ruling was logical, expressing hope that it would offer a chance to set right the distorted constitutionalism.In a statement on Saturday, PPP chief spokesperson Shin Dong-uk said while it is regrettable that the prosecution's decision to accept the court ruling was delayed, the party welcomes the "sensible" decision.The spokesperson said the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials'(CIO) "seditious attempt" to topple governance by law through its illegal probe was confirmed.He said the CIO's illegal arrest of the president when it does not have investigative authority over insurrection cases will leave a stain on South Korea's constitutional history.Shin also called to review the Constitutional Court's deliberation in Yoon's impeachment trial, raising concern over excessive legal analysis and political intervention.He then urged the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) to apologize to the public for causing social division by accusing the president of insurrection and ramping up pressure for his illegal custody.