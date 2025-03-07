S. Korea, France Hold Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and France held a strategic dialogue to discuss bilateral ties and security issues.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Cho met with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot the previous day for the fifth South Korea-France foreign ministerial strategic dialogue in Paris.The two sides discussed cooperation to hold celebratory events next year to mark the 140th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and a possible visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to South Korea.The top diplomats agreed on the need to upgrade bilateral relations to a strategic partnership through various consultative bodies, including the South Korea-France economic dialogue.The two sides also discussed the developments in peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, the launch of the new Trump administration and its significance for European security.Cho also met with Macron's foreign policy advisor Emmanuel Bonne on Friday to discuss the political situation in South Korea, high-level exchanges between the two nations, and Europe's move to enhance security after the launch of the new Trump administration.