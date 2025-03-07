Opposition Parties Hold Rally to Condemn Court's Ruling Revoking Yoon's Detention

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party (DP) and four minor opposition parties held a joint rally on Saturday to condemn the court's decision to revoke President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention.The five parties staged the rally near Anguk Station in central Seoul on Saturday afternoon, attended by DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung and many opposition lawmakers.DP lawmaker Park Beom-kye said that he can never agree to the court's decision, stressing that the prosecution should appeal the ruling immediately.The prosecution, however, decided not to appeal the court's ruling.At the rally, the chiefs of the five parties issued a joint statement expressing strong regret over the court's decision and condemning Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung for effectively taking the path of insurrection.The party leaders said that citizens have already dismissed Yoon and it is unacceptable for the leader of an insurrection to freely walk the streets, vowing to reclaim the sovereignty that has been taken away, together with the people.