Top Office: Yoon to Await Constitutional Court's Ruling Calmly

Written: 2025-03-09 12:46:20Updated: 2025-03-09 22:24:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that President Yoon Suk Yeol is likely to await the Constitutional Court's ruling on his impeachment humbly and calmly.

The top office issued the position on Sunday, a day after Yoon was released after spending 52 days in detention following a court's decision Friday to revoke his detention on charges of leading an insurrection through martial law.

An official at the presidential office said that Yoon may meet with visitors at his presidential residence but is expected to restrain public activities ahead of the Constitutional Court's ruling on his impeachment, which is predicted to come as early as this week.

With the revoked detention, Yoon is no longer restricted in his external activities but is likely to stay at his residence for the time being and meet only with officials of the top office, the ruling People Power Party and his legal team.

As the suspended president, Yoon will not be able to receive official reports from his aides but is likely to be provided with materials related to ongoing state affairs.

The official at the top office stressed that it is necessary for Yoon to identify and review pending issues to prevent any disruption to state affairs, as he should return to office immediately if the court dismisses his impeachment.
