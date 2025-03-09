Massive Rallies Held in Seoul after Yoon's Release

Photo : YONHAP News

Rallies for and against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol were held in different parts of Seoul on Sunday, a day after Yoon was released after spending 52 days in detention.A rally opposing Yoon's impeachment began at 11 a.m. near the presidential residence at Hangangjin Station, with Sarang Jeil Church, led by conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, conducting an outdoor Sunday service.The police unofficially estimated that 45-hundred people gathered for the rally as of noon.A similar rally, organized by the conservative civic group Angry Bird, was held at 1 p.m. in central Seoul, followed by a street march.A group of activists calling for Yoon's immediate ouster, which staged a rally overnight outside Gyeongbok Palace, held a press conference at 11 a.m. in front of the government complex to declare a week of "emergency action" urging Yoon's removal from office.The group plans to hold another rally at 7 p.m. in the Gwanghwamun area.