Politics

Massive Rallies Held in Seoul after Yoon's Release

Written: 2025-03-09 13:55:38Updated: 2025-03-09 22:29:00

Massive Rallies Held in Seoul after Yoon's Release

Photo : YONHAP News

Rallies for and against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol were held in different parts of Seoul on Sunday, a day after Yoon was released after spending 52 days in detention.

A rally opposing Yoon's impeachment began at 11 a.m. near the presidential residence at Hangangjin Station, with Sarang Jeil Church, led by conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, conducting an outdoor Sunday service.

The police unofficially estimated that 45-hundred people gathered for the rally as of noon.

A similar rally, organized by the conservative civic group Angry Bird, was held at 1 p.m. in central Seoul, followed by a street march.

A group of activists calling for Yoon's immediate ouster, which staged a rally overnight outside Gyeongbok Palace, held a press conference at 11 a.m. in front of the government complex to declare a week of "emergency action" urging Yoon's removal from office.

The group plans to hold another rally at 7 p.m. in the Gwanghwamun area.
