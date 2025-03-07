Menu Content

Opposition Party to File Complaint against Prosecutor General over Yoon's Release

Written: 2025-03-09 14:10:05Updated: 2025-03-09 14:33:31

Opposition Party to File Complaint against Prosecutor General over Yoon's Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) floor leader Park Chan-dae said that his party will immediately file a complaint against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung over the release of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In a statement after an emergency meeting of DP lawmakers at the National Assembly on Sunday, Park urged Shim to immediately step down, warning that if he refuses to resign, the party will take all possible steps, including impeachment.

The warning came a day after Yoon was released after spending 52 days in detention on Saturday following a court's decision revoking Yoon's detention.

The prosecution chose not to appeal the decision and proceeded with Yoon's release.

The DP floor leader asserted that the prosecutor general bears the greatest responsibility for Yoon's release, stating that Shim's decision not to file an immediate appeal against the court's ruling forfeited the chance for a higher court's judgment, ultimately leading to the release of an insurrection leader.
