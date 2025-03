Photo : YONHAP News

The government will accept applications for absentee voting for the April 2 by-elections.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said on Sunday that it will accept the applications starting Tuesday until 6 p.m. Saturday.Absentee voters include soldiers or police officers in remote bases or ships far from polling stations, people staying in hospitals or nursing homes, or those in prisons or detention centers, individuals with severe physical disabilities and residents of remote islands.Anyone wishing to report their absentee voting status should mail or submit an application to the community center corresponding to their resident registration area.Voters will select one educational superintendent, five heads of local governments and 17 municipal councilors in a total of 23 constituencies in the upcoming by-elections.