Realmeter Poll: 50.4% Support Power Transition; 44% Prefer Status Quo

Written: 2025-03-10 09:40:22Updated: 2025-03-10 09:43:10

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll suggests that about half of the country favors a power transition in the next presidential election. 

In a survey of one-thousand-507 adults nationwide, conducted by Realmeter from Wednesday to Friday, 50-point-four percent of respondents said they want a candidate from the opposition bloc to win the next presidential race.  

Meanwhile, 44 percent expressed a preference for the People Power Party(PPP) to remain in power.

The percentage of respondents supporting a power transition dropped by four-point-seven percentage points from the previous survey, while those wanting to maintain the status quo increased by 5 percentage points.

The gap between the two positions narrowed to six-point-four percentage points, down from 16-point-one percentage points in the previous poll. 

The PPP currently leads the main opposition Democratic Party in approval ratings, with 42-point-seven percent support, compared to the opposition party's 41 percent. 

Since the previous week’s survey, the ruling party’s approval rating rose five-point-one percentage points, while the opposition's fell by three-point-two percentage points.

The survey, commissioned by the Energy Economic Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.
