Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung has rejected the opposition parties’ calls for his resignation over the release of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The top prosecutor made the remark to reporters on Monday upon arriving for work at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in southern Seoul.The opposition parties are calling for Shim to resign and take responsibility for Yoon’s release following a court ruling revoking his detention, warning that if he refuses, they will seek his impeachment.Shim told reporters that he decided not to appeal the court’s ruling after considering various opinions, including those from the investigation team and senior prosecutors, while adhering to the principles of due process.The top prosecutor said that he does not believe that his action constitutes grounds for his resignation or impeachment, adding that if the National Assembly pushes for his impeachment, he will respond accordingly.