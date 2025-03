Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the leadership of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Sunday, a day after his release from detention.PPP spokesperson Shin Dong-uk said on Monday that the party’s interim leader Kwon Young-se and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong visited Yoon at his presidential residence for about 30 minutes, from 8 p.m. on Sunday.The spokesperson said that during their meeting over tea, Yoon shared his thoughts from his time in detention and thanked the party leaders for leading the party well.President Yoon was released on Saturday after a court ruling revoked his detention on technical grounds, following 52 days in custody. He had been held since January 15 on charges of inciting insurrection through his December 3 declaration of martial law.