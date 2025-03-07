Menu Content

Opposition Leader Criticizes Prosecution over Yoon's Release

Written: 2025-03-10 12:41:41Updated: 2025-03-10 13:11:46

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman, Lee Jae-myung, criticized the prosecution for not appealing a court ruling that revoked President Yoon Suk Yeol’s detention, suggesting possible collusion between the prosecution and Yoon.

Lee made the remarks on Monday during the party’s Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly. He said the prosecution, which should be the last bastion of maintaining order in the country, released the leader of an insurrection through "bizarre schemes."

He expressed confusion over the prosecution’s leniency toward Yoon, adding that it should have appealed the court’s ruling.

Lee further suggested that the prosecution is not only cooperating with Yoon’s insurrection but may also be playing a key role in it.

The DP chairman strongly criticized Yoon’s release, arguing that it has caused widespread unease in the country and destabilized the economy, leading to a weakening of the Korean currency and a sharp decline in stock prices.
