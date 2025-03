Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Development Institute(KDI) has assessed that downward risks to the domestic economy are escalating.In a monthly assessment report released on Monday, the state-run institute said the slump in the construction sector and worsening export conditions were key factors intensifying these risks.In particular, the report expressed concerns over a decline in growth of exports, including that of semiconductors.Exports in February climbed one percent on-year but posted growth of minus five-point-nine percent on a daily average basis.Outward shipments of Information and Communication Technology products slipped five-point-one percent on-year last month, after a drop in the prices of general-purpose semiconductors.The report also noted a sharp decline in construction production, down more than 27 percent in January.