DP Lawmakers Call for Immediate Resignation of Prosecutor General

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has called on Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung to step down over the release of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The lawmakers, who are members of the party’s team investigating Yoon’s alleged insurrection, made the call on Monday during a visit to the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in Seoul, where they held a news conference before meeting with Deputy Prosecutor General Lee Jin-dong.At the news conference, the lawmakers said Shim had forsaken public sentiment and judicial justice by choosing not to appeal the court ruling that revoked Yoon’s detention, arguing that he was leading efforts to protect the president.The DP legislators claimed that Shim intentionally delayed the process of Yoon's indictment and violated the independent investigative authority of the special prosecutors’ team looking into the martial law incident.The lawmakers also said that Shim’s decision not to immediately appeal the court ruling was a clear case of dereliction of duty.