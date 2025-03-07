Menu Content

Economy

Acting President Orders Review of Potential U.S. Non-Tariff Barriers

Written: 2025-03-10 14:11:55Updated: 2025-03-10 15:25:44

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered relevant government agencies to swiftly review the implications of U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that he will consider non-tariff barriers when imposing reciprocal tariffs.

The finance ministry said Choi issued the order during a meeting on external economic affairs in Seoul on Monday. 

The U.S. reportedly views South Korea’s automotive emissions regulations, drug pricing policy, and a system that requires government-certified products for public procurement as non-tariff barriers.

Choi urged agencies to provide Washington with a detailed explanation of tariff rates and other areas where misunderstandings could arise while also preparing for consultations with the U.S. on mutually beneficial issues of interest.

In his address to a joint session of Congress last Tuesday, Trump said reciprocal tariffs will take effect on April 2, adding that if other countries impose non-monetary tariffs to restrict U.S. market access, the U.S. will implement similar barriers to limit their access to the American market.
