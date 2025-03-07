Politics Rival Parties File Complaints Against CIO Chief, Prosecutor General

Rival political camps have filed separate complaints against different investigative bodies in response to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s release from detention.



The ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Monday filed a complaint with the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office against Oh Dong-woon, the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).



In the complaint, the party lawmakers on the National Assembly's special committee investigating the December 3 martial law decree said Oh had illegally arrested Yoon, abused his authority, falsified documents, and violated parliamentary testimony rules.



The lawmakers said the judiciary had made clear that the CIO lacked the authority to investigate insurrection cases by rescinding Yoon’s detention, adding that it has become evident that detaining the president was unlawful.



Meanwhile, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and four other opposition parties filed a complaint with the CIO against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, accusing him of abusing his authority.



The parties said that by surrendering to the court’s decision to revoke Yoon’s detention, Shim had set free the ringleader of an insurrection and admitted to being an accomplice.