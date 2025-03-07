Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Rival Parties File Complaints Against CIO Chief, Prosecutor General

Written: 2025-03-10 14:23:26Updated: 2025-03-10 14:30:43

Rival political camps have filed separate complaints against different investigative bodies in response to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s release from detention. 

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Monday filed a complaint with the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office against Oh Dong-woon, the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).

In the complaint, the party lawmakers on the National Assembly's special committee investigating the December 3 martial law decree said Oh had illegally arrested Yoon, abused his authority, falsified documents, and violated parliamentary testimony rules.

The lawmakers said the judiciary had made clear that the CIO lacked the authority to investigate insurrection cases by rescinding Yoon’s detention, adding that it has become evident that detaining the president was unlawful. 

Meanwhile, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and four other opposition parties filed a complaint with the CIO against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, accusing him of abusing his authority. 

The parties said that by surrendering to the court’s decision to revoke Yoon’s detention, Shim had set free the ringleader of an insurrection and admitted to being an accomplice.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >