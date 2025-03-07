Trial Hearings Begin for Seoul Western District Court Rioters

Photo : YONHAP News

The first trial hearings for those involved in the Seoul Western District Court riot in January began on Monday.The Seoul Western District Court held the first trial hearing for 14 out of 63 individuals charged with obstruction of official duties and violation of assembly laws at 10 a.m.The defendants are accused of holding illegal rallies or protests, assaulting police officers, and surrounding or attacking vehicles of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), which were leaving after an arrest warrant review for President Yoon Suk Yeol on January 18.While some defendants admitted to the charges and expressed remorse for their actions, others denied the allegations, claiming they were unaware of the situation and were arrested simply for being present at the scene.A rally condemning the arrest of the individuals facing trial, consisting of around 50 participants, including YouTubers, took place at a park near the court.The prosecution initially indicted 63 individuals linked to the riot at the Seoul Western District Court last month, with 15 additional individuals indicted by March 7.