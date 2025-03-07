Menu Content

Seoul Investigates Potential Russian Technology Transfer for N. Korean Nuclear Submarine

Written: 2025-03-10 14:53:01Updated: 2025-03-10 15:34:17

Seoul Investigates Potential Russian Technology Transfer for N. Korean Nuclear Submarine

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Unification said Monday that, following North Korea's disclosure of its nuclear-powered submarine construction site, the government is looking into the possibility of Russian technology transfer.

During a regular briefing, ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam raised the possibility of such a transfer but added that Seoul is not jumping to conclusions and is closely monitoring the situation.

Koo also stressed that providing military technology to Pyongyang is prohibited under the UN sanctions, adding that Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, bears responsibility to uphold international norms.

The comments come as North Korea revealed its nuclear-powered submarine construction site on Saturday, stating that leader Kim Jong-un had inspected the construction of the "nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine."

The North added that the regime's maritime defense capabilities would be fully exercised in any area considered necessary, without "being confined to limited waters."
