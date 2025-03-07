Menu Content

PPP Urges Fair Verdict, DP Calls for Swift Ruling in Yoon's Impeachment Trial

Written: 2025-03-10 15:27:57Updated: 2025-03-10 15:47:39

PPP Urges Fair Verdict, DP Calls for Swift Ruling in Yoon's Impeachment Trial

Photo : KBS News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has urged the Constitutional Court to deliver a fair verdict in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial, while the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has called for a swift ruling. 

PPP interim chief Kwon Young-se on Monday called on the Constitutional Court justices to not be wavered by the opposition’s claims and make their decision based on their conscience, conviction and legal assessment. 

Kwon's call comes as the ruling camp said that the Seoul Central District Court’s decision to rescind Yoon’s detention revealed that the investigation of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) into Yoon was unlawful. 

The PPP on Monday filed a complaint with the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office against CIO head Oh Dong-woon. 

Meanwhile, the DP has called on the Constitutional Court to rule swiftly on Yoon’s impeachment case, saying the court should take charge of addressing the confusion brought on by Yoon’s release. 

DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said the top court must uphold the National Assembly’s impeachment of Yoon, saying there is ample grounds for the court to remove the president. 

As it expects the court to issue a ruling this week, the DP urged its lawmakers to take part in daily rallies demanding Yoon’s ouster and remain on emergency standby.

The DP and four other opposition parties filed a complaint with the CIO against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, accusing him of abusing his authority.
