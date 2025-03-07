Menu Content

First Hearing in Lee Jae-myung's Provincial Budget Misuse Case Set for April 8

Written: 2025-03-10 15:37:23Updated: 2025-03-10 16:41:56

Photo : YONHAP News

The Suwon District Court will hold a preparatory hearing next month on allegations that main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung misused the budget of Gyeonggi Province for personal purposes during his tenure as governor.

The court has scheduled the hearing for 2 p.m. on April 8.

On November 19 of last year, the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office indicted Lee, along with his former chief secretary, identified as Chung, and a former Gyeonggi Province official, identified as Bae, on charges of breach of trust.

Lee is accused of spending a total of 106-point-53 million won, approximately 73-thousand U.S. dollars, from the provincial budget for personal use between July 2018 and October 2021, when he served as Gyeonggi governor. This allegedly included the use of a corporate card and an official vehicle belonging to the province.

There was also evidence involving Lee’s wife, Kim Hye-kyung, but prosecutors decided to suspend the indictment against her.
