Police to Designate Areas near Constitutional Court as Special Crime Prevention Zones on Yoon's Impeachment Ruling Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are set to designate parts of Seoul's Jongno and Jung districts near the Constitutional Court as a special crime prevention zone on the day of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment ruling.Meeting with reporters on Monday, acting Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency chief Park Hyun-soo said eight senior superintendent-level officers from the capital city will be dispatched to each oversee a special crime prevention area.Each area chief will be tasked to maintain safety and public order, and handle crowd management.Through enhanced cooperation with fire authorities, the interior ministry and the Seoul city government, ambulances and police cars are expected to be dispatched in advance to the areas in preparation for occupancy by rally participants.The acting Seoul chief said his agency is also considering deploying the special operations unit for detection of explosives, response to bomb threats and rescue.Detectives dispatched throughout the areas are expected to team up to apprehend and transport those caught engaging in violence and other illegalities.