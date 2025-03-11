N. Korea Launches Multiple Ballistic Missiles toward Yellow Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles towards the Yellow Sea on Monday, assessed to be part of Pyongyang's move to raise the degree of its provocation against Seoul and Washington's combined military training.Choi You Sun reports.Report: South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said it detected a number of ballistic missiles fired towards the Yellow Sea by North Korea at around 1:50 p.m. Monday.The missiles were fired westward from near Hwangju County in North Hwanghae Province, and the South Korean military has begun analyses of the exact number of the missiles and their flight distance.It is Pyongyang's first ballistic missile launch since January this year, and the first following the inauguration of the Donald Trump administration for its second term on January 20.While the North had fired cruise missiles twice since Trump returned to the White House, they, unlike the ballistic missiles, are not subject to the UN Security Council(UNSC) sanctions.Seoul's JCS, however, suspects that Monday's missiles are short-range ballistic missiles(SRBM), and not the intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM) Pyongyang fired in January.Having disclosed the site of nuclear-powered submarine construction on the weekend, the North is assessed to be upping its provocation on the first day of Seoul and Washington's combined military exercises.Ahead of the missile launch, Pyongyang's foreign ministry issued a statement, criticizing the allies' drills as "extremely dangerous and provocative impulsive behavior that places the Korean Peninsula in an extreme situation."The South Korean military has bolstered its watch and vigilance, while closely coordinating with the United States.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.