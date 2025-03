Photo : YONHAP News

Olympic badminton gold medalist An Se-young has grabbed the women’s singles title at the Badminton World Federation(BWF) Orleans Masters after defeating her arch rival Chen Yufei of China.An, who ranks first in the world, beat Chen 2-0 in the finals held at Orleans, France on Sunday.With the latest feat, An has consecutively won three international tournaments this year, including the BWF Malaysia Open and India Open.An will seek to grab this year's fourth win when she competes in the All England Open which will kick off in Birmingham on Tuesday for a six-day run.Also on Sunday, South Korea’s Kim Hye-jeong and Kong Hee-yong captured the women’s doubles title after beating fellow South Koreans Baek Hana and Lee So-hee 2-0.