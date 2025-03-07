Menu Content

Gov't to Verify US Energy Department's 'Sensitive Country' Designation Review

Written: 2025-03-10 19:40:02Updated: 2025-03-10 20:10:16

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is looking to verify the U.S. Department of Energy's potential move to classify South Korea as a "sensitive country."

According to a diplomatic source on Monday, the move is thought to have been detected from the department's research and development unit, adding that it appears to be collecting opinions from affiliated research institutes over designating South Korea as a sensitive country from April 15.

Nations currently designated as sensitive countries include China, Russia, Syria and North Korea.

According to the department's website, countries may appear on the sensitive country list for reasons of national security, nuclear nonproliferation, regional instability, threat to national economic security, or terrorism support.

Researchers from sensitive countries are required to go through stricter certification procedures when seeking to work for or participate in projects run by the department or affiliated institutes, suggesting the classification may hinder South Korean participation in AI or nuclear power technology research.

Seoul's foreign ministry, in response, said it is in the process of verifying such report with related ministries.
