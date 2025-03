Photo : YONHAP News

Rallies for and against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol were held in different parts of Seoul on Monday, as the Constitutional Court is expected to issue its ruling this week.A group of activists calling for Yoon’s immediate ouster staged a rally in the Gwanghwamun area in central Seoul on Monday, joined by lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party.Police unofficially estimated that about six thousand people took part.Another group held a similar rally in the Jongno area Monday evening, calling on the court to uphold Yoon’s impeachment.That rally drew about 800 people, according to a police estimate.A conservative civic group held a rally against Yoon’s impeachment near the Constitutional Court at Anguk Station.The police estimated that about 700 people gathered for the anti-impeachment rally.