Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command has condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launches.In a statement on Monday, the command said it is aware of the North’s multiple ballistic missile launches and is consulting closely with South Korea and Japan, as well as with other allies and partners in the region.Condemning the North’s actions, the command urged Pyongyang to refrain from further “unlawful and destabilizing acts.”The command said the latest launch does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to the country’s allies, adding that it continues to monitor the situation.The command then reaffirmed the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan.The statement came after North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles from an inland area of Hwanghae Province toward the Yellow Sea around 1:50 p.m. Monday.