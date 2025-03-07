S. Korea, Europe Hold First Space Security Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the European Union(EU) held a meeting to discuss bilateral cooperation on space security.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Tuesday, Youn Jong-kwon, director general for international security at the ministry, and EU special envoy for space Marjolijn van Deelen held the inaugural meeting of the South Korea-Europe Space Security Dialogue in Belgium on Monday.At the meeting in Brussels, the two sides shared their assessments of the threats in the space domain and agreed to cooperate in efforts to develop international norms for space security.They also agreed to pursue substantial means of bilateral cooperation while holding regular dialogue.South Korea stressed the need for cooperation with the EU and other countries to respond to growing threats from North Korea in the space domain.Youn also attended the 19th South Korea-EU Consultation on Disarmament and Nonproliferation on Monday.The two sides agreed to strengthen the existing disarmament and nonproliferation regime on nuclear weapons, biological and chemical weapons, and conventional weapons and to work together to advance discussions in emerging areas such as the use of artificial intelligence.