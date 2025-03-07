N. Korea Keeps Mum on Missile Launch, Continues Criticism of S. Korea-US Military Exercise

Photo : KBS News

The North Korean media remains silent on the country’s latest ballistic missile launch, while it continues to criticize the joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States.As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) and the Rodong Sinmun, its newspaper for general domestic readers, had yet to report on Monday’s ballistic missile launch.The KCNA reported on Tuesday only that South Korea and the U.S. held their annual Freedom Shield exercise, denouncing it as an incursive, confrontational war rehearsal.The report said it is yet another largest-ever joint military exercise, undertaken at a time when military drills between the U.S. and South Korea are occurring at unprecedentedly frantic levels.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday that it detected multiple ballistic missiles fired from an inland area of Hwanghae Province toward the Yellow Sea at 1:50 p.m.The missiles reportedly flew 60 to 100 kilometers and are believed to be conventional short-range ballistic missiles with a range of less than 300 kilometers.