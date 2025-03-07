Exports Rise 2.9% in First 10 Days of March

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports increased nearly three percent in the first ten days of March on strong exports of ships and automobiles.According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the country’s outbound shipments reached 13-point-nine billion U.S. dollars during the cited period, up two-point-nine percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports also rose by 12-point-three percent to two-point-52 billion dollars, with the number of working days decreasing from six days to five-and-a-half.Outbound shipments of semiconductors remained flat, but ship exports jumped 55-point-two percent and automobile exports climbed six-point-two percent.Exports to the United States increased five-point-six percent, while exports to China decreased six-point-six percent.Imports rose seven-point-three percent year-on-year to 15-point-nine billion dollars during the ten-day period, resulting in a trade deficit of two billion dollars.