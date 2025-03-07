S. Korea, Germany Hold First Indo-Pacific Dialogue to Discuss Peace, Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Germany held their first Indo-Pacific dialogue in Seoul on Monday.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Monday, Chung Eui-hae, special representative for the Indo-Pacific Region at the ministry, and Frank Hartmann, director general for Asia and the Pacific at the German Federal Foreign Office, convened the dialogue in Seoul.The ministry said the two sides share the view that the stability of the Indo-Pacific region is critical not only for regional peace and prosperity, but also for the international community as a whole.The two sides also exchanged views on the current situation and challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and its interconnectedness with European security.The ministry said they discussed key policies, including those related to climate, the environment and cybersecurity, and agreed to continue exploring concrete cooperation measures to jointly contribute to the peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.The aim of the Indo-Pacific dialogue is to institutionalize Seoul’s efforts to enhance Indo-Pacific cooperation.The South Korea-Germany Indo-Pacific Dialogue is the latest addition to Seoul’s newly launched series of Indo-Pacific dialogues, after the South Korea-U.S.-Japan, South Korea-Japan-Australia and South Korea-France talks.