Acting President Vows Stern Action against Illegal, Violent Rallies ahead of Court Ruling on Yoon’s Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

Ahead of the Constitutional Court’s ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, acting President Choi Sang-mok has vowed to deal sternly with “illegal and violent” gatherings and acts that challenge public authority.The acting president issued the warning Tuesday while presiding over a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul.Choi said that ahead of the important ruling from the Constitutional Court, the nation is seeing growing concerns about the intensifying social conflict and physical clashes.The acting president continued that in a liberal democratic country, expressing one’s opinions freely is the most basic right, but freedom always comes with responsibility, stressing that the government will guarantee legal and peaceful rallies and protests to the greatest extent possible.Choi urged citizens to display mature civic awareness befitting the country’s status, based on respect for each other’s differences, saying the world is keeping a close eye on South Korea.