Constitutional Court Rulings on Impeachment of Chief Auditor, Prosecutors Set for Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has announced that it will issue its rulings Thursday morning on the impeachment of three prosecutors and the head of the state audit agency, raising speculation that the impeachment ruling for President Yoon Suk Yeol may come out later than previously expected.The court said Tuesday that it will issue the rulings at 10 a.m. Thursday on whether to impeach or reinstate Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, and two other prosecutors, as well as Choe Jae-hae, the chair of the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI).The court received both cases from the National Assembly on December 5.In December, the National Assembly passed motions to impeach the three prosecutors on allegations that they did not properly investigate a stock manipulation case involving first lady Kim Keon-hee and announced false information during a related press briefing.The BAI chief is accused of failing to conduct an adequate audit of alleged irregularities surrounding the 2022 relocation of the presidential office.The Constitutional Court was widely expected to announce its ruling on the president’s impeachment this coming Friday, as previous rulings have been issued about two weeks after the court’s final hearings.However, the court rarely issues major rulings two days in a row.