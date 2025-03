Photo : YONHAP News

Renowned R&B singer Wheesung has died at age 43.The police and the singer’s agency, Tajoy Entertainment, said Monday that Choi Whee-sung, better known by the stage name Wheesung, was found dead in his apartment in Seoul at 6:29 p.m.The agency said Wheesung was found at his residence with no vital signs and was later pronounced dead.The singer’s mother reportedly found him at his home and called emergency services.The cause of death has not yet been determined.The police reportedly found no signs of illegal entry or foul play at the scene and are investigating the presence of a will and the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.The police said Tuesday that they will request an autopsy to determine the exact cause and time of death.