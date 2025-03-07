Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Emergency Steps in Place to Reduce Fine Dust in Seoul Area

Written: 2025-03-11 15:33:05Updated: 2025-03-11 15:50:19

Emergency Steps in Place to Reduce Fine Dust in Seoul Area

Photo : YONHAP News

Fine dust particles filled the skies in Seoul and surrounding areas on Tuesday, prompting authorities to implement emergency dust-reduction measures for the Seoul metro area for the first time this spring. 

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the country’s central region is set to see fine dust concentrations reach “bad” levels throughout the day Tuesday.

For fine particulate matter, a concentration of 36 to 75 micrograms per cubic meter is considered bad.

Emergency reduction measures for high concentrations of fine dust will be in place through 9 p.m. Tuesday in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province. 

Under the measures, vehicles owned by public institutes will operate on alternate days, while businesses and facilities that emit air pollutants must adjust their operations.

Construction sites will be required to scale down their operations and take steps to curb emissions.

The Seoul metro area is also forecast to see heavy concentrations of fine dust on Wednesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >