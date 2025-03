Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to establish diplomatic relations with Syria, the only UN member country with which it did not have diplomatic ties.A Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said Tuesday that the government is proceeding with relevant procedures to pursue diplomatic relations.The government is expected to present a proposal for establishing diplomatic relations with Syria during a Cabinet meeting for review in the near future.Last month, the government sent a delegation to Syria to explore the possibility of establishing diplomatic relations, during which Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani expressed a strong willingness to establish diplomatic relations with South Korea.Syria had close diplomatic relations with North Korea since officially establishing ties in 1966, but the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime brought about a significant shift in its diplomacy with Pyongyang.