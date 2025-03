Photo : YONHAP News

The police have decided to completely surround the Constitutional Court with police buses on the day of the impeachment ruling for President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s acting chief, Park Hyun-soo, said Monday that the Assembly and Demonstration Act forbids rallies within a 100-meter radius of the court.Additionally, the city’s Jongno and Jung districts will be designated as special crime prevention zones.The zones will be divided into eight sections, to which eight senior superintendent-level officers will be dispatched to maintain safety and public order, and handle crowd management.The police are also training in the use of pepper spray and 120-centimeter batons.The police are also preparing for the possibility of mobilizing all available forces under a “code red” emergency situation.